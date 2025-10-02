"It's truly a miracle:" Norvell gives update on Ethan Pritchard's condition ahead of Miami matchup

- Coach Mike Norvell provided an update on freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard.
- Pritchard has been hospitalized for weeks after being shot in Havana last August.
- Four individuals are facing charges in connection with the shooting incident.
Broadcast transcript:
During a press conference on Wednesday, Coach Mike Norvell gave an update about Ethan Pritchard. Pritchard, a freshman linebacker, has been in the hospital for weeks after he was shot in Havana last August.
"I want to thank God. He is progressing. I got a chance to see him earlier this week, and it's truly a miracle, some of the steps that we are seeing."
Pritchard was taking his family home when he was shot. 4 people face charges related to the attack.
The news comes as Florida State Seminoles are preparing to host the number-3-ranked team in the country. F-S-U will take on Miami at 7-30 on Saturday.
You can watch the game right here on ABC 27. Florida State is hoping to rebound in a big way... after being upset by Virginia last week.
Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.
Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.