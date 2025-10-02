"It's truly a miracle:" Norvell gives update on Ethan Pritchard's condition ahead of Miami matchup

Coach Mike Norvell provided an update on freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard.

Pritchard has been hospitalized for weeks after being shot in Havana last August.

Four individuals are facing charges in connection with the shooting incident.

Broadcast transcript:

During a press conference on Wednesday, Coach Mike Norvell gave an update about Ethan Pritchard. Pritchard, a freshman linebacker, has been in the hospital for weeks after he was shot in Havana last August.

"I want to thank God. He is progressing. I got a chance to see him earlier this week, and it's truly a miracle, some of the steps that we are seeing."

Pritchard was taking his family home when he was shot. 4 people face charges related to the attack.

The news comes as Florida State Seminoles are preparing to host the number-3-ranked team in the country. F-S-U will take on Miami at 7-30 on Saturday.

You can watch the game right here on ABC 27. Florida State is hoping to rebound in a big way... after being upset by Virginia last week.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.