IT'S OFFICIAL: Tallahassee Community College is now Tallahassee State College; see how the change happened

Tallahassee Community College is now Tallahassee State College.

The change became official Monday.

TSC NEWS RELEASE:

Tallahassee Community College is thrilled to announce its official transition to Tallahassee State College (TSC), marking a significant milestone in the institution’s history.

Tallahassee State College New logo

With this change, TSC aims to better reflect its expanded academic offerings and commitment to serving the community. As TCC evolves into TSC, the college remains dedicated to providing exceptional education and fostering a supportive environment for students.

‘We are excited to officially become Tallahassee State College today”, said Dr. Jim Murdaugh, President of TSC. “This transition reflects our commitment to offering a wide array of academic programs and opportunities for our students. We are excited to continue our mission of empowering students to achieve their goals.”

To accompany this exciting development, TSC has unveiled a new logo, which can be found HERE [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com].