"It was a surprise": Former FAMU interim president responds to negative evaluations, reflects on tenure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Former FAMU interim president Dr. Timothy Beard spoke with ABC 27 about recent evaluations from Florida A&M University's Board of Trustees.

Dr. Beard addressed both positive and negative evaluations about his tenure.

Dr. Beard believes he helped FAMU navigate a time of transition.

Florida A&M trustee evaluations of interim president Dr. Timothy Beard showed a significant gap in how Dr. Beard's tenure was viewed.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your neighborhood reporter in College Town, learning how evaluations of Dr. Beard is making some alumni feel, and hearing from Dr. Beard himself.

"It was a surprise to be honest with you. As you know, no board, no president likes surprises."

Dr. Beard says serving as interim president was the honor of a lifetime.

In response to comments like Vice Chair Deveron Gibbons saying, "Worst Presidency I have seen... this was a complete embarrassment," Beard says:

"Those type of evaluation statements by no way define me. I don't think they equate with what I've done at this institution.

FAMU alumni like Curtis Taylor have been supportive of Beard since these evaluations came to light.

Taylor says such negative comments did not feel constructive at all.

"Very negative, like there was a vendetta, like there was an axe to grind. We were really shocked to hear this coming from our leadership, especially when this individual is going out the door and we have a new president coming in," Taylor told ABC 27.

Dr. Beard says his leadership style was focused on providing stability during a time of turmoil — taking over in the fallout of that fraudulent major gift.

He says the positive evaluation he received from Board Chair Kristin Harper is the one he values the most.

"The board chair knows in and out what's going on with the president more than anybody else. So that's the main evaluation for me, that means a whole lot more," Beard says.

As FAMU transitions, Beard says he does not want to be a distraction.

Instead, he wants to leave Marva Johnson a runway to success.

"My job is to make sure this president is more successful than I was. That's my role now. So my advice to the FAMU community, the Board of Trustees, leadership team: let's do all we can to make sure President Johnson is successful. Because guess what, if she is successful, FAMU is successful," Beard says.

We also learned Thursday that Johnson has reshuffled her leadership team.

Former Chief Operating Officer Dr. Donald Palm is now an Executive Vice President of Health Sciences and Research Innovation.

Former trustee Kelvin Lawson steps in as COO.

