HOW TO HELP: FSU Career Center accepting professional clothing donations for ProfessioNole Clothing Closet

The FSU Career Center is accepting professional clothes donations for the ProfessioNole Clothing Closet from Feb. 12 through March 15.

Clothing should be considered in current fashion and “business professional” or “elevated business casual.”

To donate, contact Heather Lazar at heather.lazar@fsu.edu or call (850) 644-6493.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Repurposing clothes for those who will need them.

I’m Alberto Camargo in College Town.

Starting Sunday, the Florida State University Career Center is accepting donations for its annual Spring Cleaning with Meaning clothing drive.

FSU is looking to fill its ProfessioNole Clothing Closet with business professional clothes such as “like new” dress shoes of any size, both men’s and women’s.

As well as accessories like ties and belts.

They are also asking for suits, blazers, dress pants and shirts for both men and women, with a significant need for smaller sizes.

FSU says these donations will help students feel more confident as they face some of their first professional situations.

Any donated clothes deemed not appropriate for the ProfessioNole closet will be donated to a local charity.

The clothing drive will continue through March 15.

To donate, reach out to FSU through the information you see here.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.