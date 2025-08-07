"Great" to "Ineffective": FAMU trustee evaluations for Interim President Beard differ wildly

Florida A&M trustees submitted their evaluations for Interim President Dr. Timothy Beard this week.

Some touted Beard as a "great interim president" while others called him "completely ineffective".

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As Florida A&M University moves into the Marva Johnson era, we're learning what university trustees thought of Dr. Timothy Beard as interim president.

Trustees submitted their evaluations of Beard just days after his tenure on the hill came to and end — and results are mixed.

According to public documents, trustees were asked to evaluate Beard on several goals, from graduation rates and annual giving to budget management and leadership.

The majority of trustees rated Beard from below average to above average across most goals.

But some of the stronger opinions stood out.

Some glowing reviews of Beard include trustee Craig Reed saying Beard did a "great job as interim president".

Board of Trustees chair Kristin Harper said "President Beard did a great job engaging legislators, leading to a $65.5M legislative budget."

But on the other side, faculty senate president Dr. Jamal Brown gave Beard Poor ratings almost across the board.

In a further comments section, Brown said, "the priorities and concerns of faculty and staff have been consistently disregarded by the current administration."

The most scathing review came from Vice Chair Deveron Gibbons called Beard the "Most ineffective leader I have seen [in a] long time. Bad hires no organization within the leadership team."

And in his further comments — just one word: "Retire."

Beard's evaluation is one item on the agenda for Thursday's full board meeting, which starts at 11:15 a.m. online.

