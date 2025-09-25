Google Gemini hosts interactive AI demonstration at FSU

COLLEGE TOWN, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University was one of eleven school's selected for Google Gemini's $1 billion initiative.



The company showed students how to use the AI program as a tool to help with their studies.

Students told ABC 27 AI can be a helpful tool.

Watch the video to hear from a student about how Wednesday's demonstration will be a big help since it's provided to them for free with their university credentials.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Early Wednesday, Florida State University welcomed Google to Landis Green as the company held interactive AI tool demonstrations which include Gemini and NotebookLM.

FSU was one of eleven schools selected for Google Gemini’s billion dollar nationwide tour.

Their goal? To advance AI skills and innovation in higher education.

One student shared with ABC27 how Google Gemini will be helping her navigate through the semesters ahead.

“It’s like really helpful because it like cuts time on like finding sources. I think that AI when like used correctly can be a really helpful tool and like now after discovering what all Google Gemini could do I’m going to use it to the fullest because its included in my student package here, so I want to get to know how to use it.” said Bethsaida Cius.

Google Gemini will allow students to create study materials from their notes in class, everything from practice quizzes to flashcards in a matter of moments.

