FSU's men's basketball head coach Leonard Hamilton resigns

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Florida State University has announced that the men's basketball head coach Leonard Hamilton is resigning at the end of the current season.

On Monday, February 3rd, FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford announced that the University will immediately begin a national search for Hamilton's successor.

Hamilton is the winningest head coach in FSU history and the fifth-winningest head coach in the history of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Seminoles are 13-9 overall this season, including a 4-7 record in ACC play.

As head coach, Hamilton has compiled an overall record of 434-290 including a mark of 196-186 in ACC regular season games. He currently ranks 10th on the NCAA’s list of winningest active Division I coaches. Hamilton has led Florida State to 16 postseason appearances and 12 20-win seasons.

In a statement, Hamilton says in part, “I am deeply thankful for the tremendous support of our fans, alumni, and everyone associated with Florida State throughout my time here. I am proud of the quality of the young men that it was my privilege to lead, for their faith in this program and in their belief in the philosophy that we tried to instill in them over the years. I have been blessed beyond words for the opportunity and the experience we’ve had here."

FSU says Hamilton will address the transition during his postgame media availability after tomorrow night’s game with Notre Dame.

Hamilton has earned three national Coach of the Year honors and was named the conference Coach of the Year five times. He's the only person to earn multiple Coach of the Year honors in both the ACC and the Big East.

In 37 seasons as a head coach at Oklahoma State, Miami (Fla.) and FSU, he earned 22 postseason bids, leading his teams to five Sweet 16 appearances, and three conference championships, including FSU’s first ACC Tournament title in 2012 and FSU’s first regular season ACC title in the 2019-20 season, and has an overall record of 634-500.

Clickhere for the full resignation statement.

