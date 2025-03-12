FSU's Career Center plans to help students in need through their "Spring Cleaning With Meaning" clothing drive

This the career center's 4th year hosting Spring Cleaning With Meaning.

Organizers are asking neighbors to donate business attire from suits, dress, and shoes from now until April 1st.

Watch the video to hear from an organizer as she shares how impactful the initiative has been for students of the university.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Over in College Town, FSU’s Career Center is in need of donated business attire.

In 2016, the University opened up their professional clothing closet accessible for students in need.

Fast forward to 2024, the closet distributed 6,100 items to students with over 200 donors.

In order to keep the good times rolling organizers are asking the community to donate for this year’s "Spring Cleaning With Meaning".

"Every single donation is really our students are excited to take it. My favorite quote ever from a student was, I feel like a million bucks when he was wearing his first ever, business suit. He never had one before, and he was looking in the mirror going, I can do it. I'm like, yes you can. This is so cool!" said Senior Assistant Director, Heather Lazar.

This is the university’s 4th year hosting the initiative.

For any neighbors interested in donating you can email Lazar at heather.lazar@fsu.edu to schedule a curbside drop off.

The deadline for donations is April 1st.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.