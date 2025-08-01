FSU responds to alleged antisemetic incident on campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FSU, Hillel FSU, and the US Attorney General have all responded to an incident caught on camera.



The explative-filled video shows a woman confronting a man wearing an shirt with "Israeli Defense Force" and the IDF logo.

The man is videotaping her as she insults him

At about 5 seconds into the 8 second video, she appears to grab or knock his phone as he's recording

FSU issued a statement Thursday evening stating that it is actively addressing the altercation. It says FSU interviewed both students involved. The matter is being reviewed for potential criminal charges, and for charges under the FSU Student Code of Conduct.

The woman seen in the video is now prohibited from returning to campus, according to FSU's statement.

According to FSU's statement, "Florida State University strongly condemns antisemitism in all forms and follows Florida law, which protects Jewish students and employees from discrimination motivated by antisemitism, harassment, intimidation and violence."

It also notes that support services have been offered to the man "on an immediate and ongoing basis." Others in need of such resources are encouraged to reach out to the University's counseling and Psychological services Department.

Hillel at FSU also responded, saying "Hillell staff are available to any students seeking support, guidance, or a safe place to gather in community."

It offered the following strategies for coping with antisemitism:



Feel What You Feel: Your emotions are valid. Give yourself space to feel and release. Lean on Community: Talk to friends, join Jewish spaces, reach out to Hillel at FSU. Limit Media Overload: Stay informed, but take breaks to protect your mental health. Take Empowered Action: Speak out, report hate, or join events that build solidarity. Celebrate Jewish Identity: Find strength in culture, community and tradition.

Hillel's social media post also said "Hate, both verbal and physical, and discrimination in any form go against everything our community stands for."

U.S. Attorney General, Pam Bondi thanked FSU President Richard McCullough for his response. Bondi, who hails from Florida, said in a post on X "Anti-Semitism will not be tolerated in Florida or anywhere else."

Bondi says U.S> Attorney Jack Heekin, Leo Terrell (who chairs the Department of Justice Task Force to Combat Antisemitism), and others are investigating the incident.

In 2023, Governor Desantis signed off on House Bill 269. It makes it a felony to harass people for their religion or ethnicity. It also penalizes leaving flyers with hateful messages or images, or making a credible threat to private propert.

Last June, Governor Desantis signed another law, House Bill 187, defining antisemitism. For the state of Florida's purposes, it's defined as "a certain perception of Jewish individuals which may be expressed as hatred toward such individuals. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish and non-Jewish individuals and their property and toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities."

That bill passed the state senate unanimously.

The Anti-Defamation League noted a record-breaking number of antisemitic incidents last year. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has also noted a sharp increase in Islamophbia. Both groups say prejudice has gotten worse since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

