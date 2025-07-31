FSU plans celebration of life for former president John Thrasher

COLLEGE TOWN, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University is hosting a celebration of life to pay tribute to President Emeritus John Thrasher next month.

The celebration will take place at 1 p.m. on Aug. 19, in Ruby Diamond Concert Hall. Doors open at noon.

Thrasher's firm, The Southern Group, said Thrasher died on May 30 at the age of 81 after battling cancer. He served as the university’s 15th president from 2014 to 2021.

According to a website dedicated in his honor, FSU rose to the top 20 among public universities in the U.S. News & World Report during his presidency, and he also took charge of the “Raise the Torch: The Campaign for Florida State” which raised $1.16 billion.

Thrasher transitioned from politician to university president. He previously was a state lawmaker and lobbyist.

Parking for the celebration will be available in the lots adjacent to the Westcott Building, where Ruby Diamond Concert Hall is located.

