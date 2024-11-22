FSU opens dedicated space for Black Greek life weeks after racial discrimination incident

The NPHC Park Plaza opened at Florida State University just weeks after a racial discrimination incident on campus.

The plaza is dedicated to the historically Black "Divine 9" organizations.

Watch now to hear from current students who describe what this new space means to them and to FSU.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A space for Black Greek life to thrive on the campus of Florida State University.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

I'm learning what makes this park on campus special to the students and alumni who are represented by the letters you see here.

For almost 60 years, historically Black fraternities and sororities have been on FSU campus.

But Friday, their first dedicated space opened just steps away from the FSU Student Union.

The National Panhellenic Council Plaza was features the letters, colors, seal and history of all nine organizations, known as the "Divine 9".

FSU says the project had been in the works for years and was built for around $500,000 — entirely funded by university donors.

"This solidifies that we are here and we are here to stay."

The plaza opening comes just weeks after an FSU student was accused of making a racist comment towards Black students on campus.

I've previously told you that university officials, including President Richard McCullough, met with students to hear their concerns of racial discrimination.

I asked Kensia Saint-Hilarie, vice president of the Rho Kappa chapter of Zeta Phi Beta, how these recent events add to the importance of having this space.

"It shows that as Black students at this university, we are seen. I think us getting recognition is a win for all Black students on campus, seeing that the university recognizes all the hardships we have to deal with."

"If you don't know something, come to the NPHC park and seek the knowledge."

Da'Dreion Hampton is a member of the Iota Delta chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha.

He says having the space empowers all of the "Divine 9" organizations to be more ambitious with their community service and advocacy efforts.

"We all wear different colors you know, the gold, the pink, red, purple, blue, but we all fight for the same thing. Different colors, same mission. We all fight for equality and the betterment for not just people of our color, but all people."

While this space is dedicated to the "Divine 9", everyone I spoke with stressed that it's open to all students and members of the community.

Both as a space to learn some history, but as well as gathering area for events.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

