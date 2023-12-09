FSU Football's Jordan Travis finishes 5th in Heisman voting

Jordan Travis finished No. 5 in voting for the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

He is Florida State's all-time leader in total offense and touchdowns.

Read more about his playing career in the news release below.

FSU NEWS RELEASE:

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis finished No. 5 in voting for the 2023 Heisman Trophy, presented by the Downtown Athletic Club of New York to the outstanding college football player in the United States.Travis is the eighth Florida State player to author a top-five finish in the Heisman Trophy voting, and his finish is the highest for FSU since 2013 when Jameis Winston claimed the Seminoles’ third Heisman Trophy.

Travis was 207-of-324 passing for 2,756 yards and 20 touchdowns with only two interceptions while adding 176 yards and seven touchdowns on 73 rushing attempts. He is the only player in the ACC and one of two nationally with 20 passing touchdowns and two or fewer interceptions and leads the ACC in passing efficiency, yards per pass attempt and fewest interceptions thrown, the second-lowest total among quarterbacks nationally with at least 200 attempts. He ranks second in the conference in passing yards per game, completion percentage and yards per completion and ranks third in the ACC in points responsibility per game and total offense per game.

He is Florida State's all-time leader in total offense and touchdowns responsible for, records he achieved earlier this year, and previously broke program records for quarterback rushing yards and quarterback rushing touchdowns. Travis broke FSU’s career touchdown responsibility record on his game-winning touchdown pass in overtime at Clemson and took over the program’s career total offense record on his go-ahead rushing touchdown in Florida State’s win against No. 16 Duke.

The ACC’s Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year, Travis led the Seminoles to an undefeated 8-0 mark in ACC play, the program’s 10th unbeaten conference record and first since 2014, and was the quarterback of record for each of FSU’s first 11 wins in 2023. The redshirt senior from West Palm Beach began this season with a career-high four touchdown passes and a fifth touchdown on the ground in FSU's 45-24 win over No. 5 LSU. In the second half against the Tigers, Travis had an ESPN QBR of 99.9, the highest rating in a half by any quarterback nationally against a ranked opponent since Winston in 2013.

Travis is the only player in FSU history and the only active player nationally with at least seven rushing touchdowns in four straight seasons, and his 31 career rushing touchdowns are fourth on FSU’s career list. He is tied with Winston for second in FSU history with 65 career passing touchdowns and is the only player in program history ranked in the top-10 in career passing and rushing touchdowns. Travis also ranks second on FSU’s all-time career lists for passing yards and wins as a starting quarterback while standing third in completions and completion percentage.

Travis was prolific at putting points on the scoreboard this season. He produced a program-record streak of 16 straight games accounting for multiple touchdowns and also tied his own school record with a streak of four consecutive games with at least one rushing and one passing touchdown. Travis also produced a streak of 22 consecutive games with at least one touchdown pass, a streak that ended on Nov. 18 when he was injured in the first quarter.

Earlier this season, Travis produced a stretch of 184 consecutive passes without an interception, the fifth-longest in FSU history and 13th-longest in ACC history. He had an active streak of 126 passes without an interception at the time of his season-ending injury and is the only player in program history with two streaks of at least 120 passes without an interception in the same season. Adding a streak of 120 passes in 2021, he is the only player at Florida State with three different streaks of at least 120 passes without an interception in a career.

In addition to his ACC Player of the Year recognitions, Travis was also named a finalist for the Manning Award and a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year, Davey O’Brien Award and Jason Witten Man of the Year as well as being included on the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 10.

No. 4 Florida State faces No. 6 Georgia in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Saturday, December 30. The game kicks off at 4 p.m. from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and will be broadcast on ESPN.