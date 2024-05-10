FSU Flying High Circus and Doak Campbell Stadium see extensive damage

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Every few minutes a car would pass by, and a person would take out their phone to look at what once was the FSU Flying High Circus.

Video showing the damage that spans the entire field.

"It was scary, because we had to go into like an interior room where there's no windows and we had to bring all of our pets inside," Caroline Lewis said.

Caroline was with her mom, Cheryl, an FSU College of Education, Health and Human Sciences employee.

FSU closed campus to everyone but essential employees on Friday.

In a release campus officials said FSU campuses in Tallahassee would be closed through at least Saturday, May 11.

"The university is still without power and is continuing to assess and clean up damage from this morning’s severe weather," the release said.

They also said campus officials were urging nonessential personnel, students, and visitors to avoid all campuses in Tallahassee, including Innovation Park, until further notice.

Trees and limbs were down throughout campus, and areas around University Center and Dick Howser Stadium—across from the Flying High circus— sustained damage.

FSU said there were no reported injuries and they hope to resume normal operations Monday, May 13.

As I moved towards Southwest Tallahassee traffic backed up for miles and some of our neighborhoods as law enforcement and emergency workers looked to assess the damage.

I found more damage with R+L Carriers Mobile in southwest Tallahassee, which experienced extensive roof damage, and a truck—which had someone in it—- was flipped over by the high winds.

I was told by a supervisor the person inside had to be taken to the hospital but we have no word yet on their condition.

Behind the trucking company, Optimum RV Tallahassee had multiple trees crashing down into RVs that some people call home.

"A lot of trees down a lot of campers that got flattened," Tom Wagner, Optimum's General Manager said.

As they clean up the RV park they're looking to help other people impacted by severe storm damage with RVs.

"We're family-owned," Wagner said."Anybody out there that's having problems Please feel free to give us a call. We just want to really reach out to the community and give any help we can give."