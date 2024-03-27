FSU career fair addresses shortage in high-demand workforces like healthcare and law enforcement

Video shows the HELPS Career Fair at FSU that worked to address labor shortages in high-demand fields like healthcare and law enforcement.

A Human Resources for Health study predicts Florida will have the second-highest healthcare worker shortage in the United States by 2030.

Watch now to hear from one FSU student who wants to make a positive difference in law enforcement.

Kickstarting careers into essential work.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

At a time when healthcare and law enforcement need as many hands on deck as possible, organizations are turning to students who are looking to break into those fields.

Healthcare, education, law enforcement and public service were the focuses of Wednesday's career fair at Florida State University.

In healthcare, a Human Resources for Health study predicts Florida will have the second-highest worker shortage in the United States by 2030.

That's why Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare is offering positions like patient care assistants and nurse externs to students now.

"As you guys may know, nurses are typically being burnt out at the moment and leaving the field. And just having support, having help, it makes a lot easier."

And the need extends to law enforcement.

"We definitely need more people in law enforcement, more people to be out in the street, keeping people safe."

Tallahassee police officer Jacob Bell spoke to students like Brandon Haywood about their options in law enforcement.

Brandon says he's inspired to join the ranks to make a positive difference on real people.

"I never really wanted to be in a desk job or anything like that, I kind of wanted to make an impact on my community. And I've how law enforcement -- the image it's gotten over the past few years -- hopefully I can be a part of changing that."

For any students who missed Wednesday's career fair, several of the employers are available through NoleNetwork.

For anyone else interested, FSU's next career fair on April 17 is open to all, not just students.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

