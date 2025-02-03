Watch Now
FSU alumni take home Grammys on music's biggest night

Two FSU College of Music alumni make winning moves at 67th Annual Grammy Awards
COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Florida State University's College of Music has much to celebrate following the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

The College of Music announced two former students took home a golden record player Sunday night.

Ryan Reynolds (DM ’17) took home the Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition, "Are We Dreaming the Same Dream", performed by the Akropolis Reed Quintet.

Jamison Ross (BA ’10) took home the Grammy for Best Progressive R&B Album, "So Glad to Know You," by Avery*Sunshine.

The College of Music says their talent and dedication continues to inspire.

