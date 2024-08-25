FSU’s first international football game draws large crowd of support at campus watch party

Florida State University played its first international football game in Ireland against Georgia Tech.

The FSU community gathered at the Student Union for a watch party.

Watch the video to hear why students feel proud to cheer on the team.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Florida State University’s football team played its first overseas game in Ireland against Georgia Tech.

I’m Kenya Cardonne in the College Town neighborhood, with a look at how the FSU community gathered to cheer them on and witness history closer to home.

The FSU Student Union was a full house on Saturday as hundreds from the FSU community came together to watch their football team play its first international game in Ireland against Georgia Tech.

Rayln Dawkins, Student - “With this being our first international game across countries, I think it’s important bringing the football to another country.”

Rayln Dawkins took part in the uproar of support that was strong enough to feel overseas.

Despite losing the game, he tells me the spirit of being a Nole entails unconditional support.

Dawkins - “Very chill vibes, great energy, just out here supporting the team from afar until they come back home next weekend to play Boston College.”

Dublin hosted more than 27,000 international fans for this game. In College Town, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27