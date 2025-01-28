Florida State releases its full football schedule for the 2025 season

Florida State announces its complete 2025 football schedule, featuring seven home games.

Key matchups include hosting Alabama, Miami, and Virginia Tech, along with road games at Stanford and Clemson.

The schedule includes two Friday games, the first since 1958 for regular-season road games.

Florida State learned its full 2025 football schedule Monday evening as part of the ACC Huddle: Football Scheule Release on ACC Network and ESPN2.

Florida State will host Pittsburgh on October 11, Wake Forest on November 1 and Virginia Tech on November 15. The Seminoles will play at Stanford on October 18, at Clemson on November 8 and at NC State on Friday, November 21.

Florida State and the ACC had previously announced home games against Alabama on August 30, East Texas A&M on September 6, Kent State on September 20 and Miami on October 4. FSU will also play at Virginia on Friday, September 26 and at Florida on November 29.

Florida State is 4-6 all-time against Pittsburgh, including a 2-1 mark since Pitt joined the ACC in 2013. FSU won the last meeting between the teams at Pitt in 2023.

The meeting against Stanford will be Florida State’s first against the Cardinal. Florida State’s last regular-season game in the state of California was a 1997 season-opening win at USC. The last time FSU played in California was the 2014 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl. The Seminoles won their most recent national title in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game, also in the Rose Bowl.

FSU is 31-9-1 all-time against Wake Forest, including a 20-4-1 record inside Doak Campbell Stadium and a 23-7 record since Florida State joined the Atlantic Coast Conference. FSU won the most recent meeting between the teams, a 41-16 victory in Winston-Salem in 2023.

Florida State leads the all-time series against Clemson 21-16 including a 31-24 overtime win the last time FSU visited Memorial Stadium in 2023. That victory snapped Clemson’s 25-game home winning streak against ACC opponents and was just the second home loss under Dabo Swinney when the Tigers led by at least 10 points.

FSU is 24-13-1 against Virginia Tech, including a 39-17 win at Doak in 2023. The win improved FSU to 14-6 at home against the Hokies and gave FSU a 4-3 advantage in the series since Virginia Tech joined the ACC in 2004. The matchup will be the third consecutive in the series in Tallahassee.

Florida State’s game at NC State will be the first between the programs since 2022 after playing every season from 1992-2022. The Seminoles lead the all-time series 27-16 and hold an 11-10 advantage away from Tallahassee. As members of the ACC, FSU is 19-12 against the Wolfpack. FSU’s game at NC State will be the second of the season on a Friday, joining the September 26 game at Virginia. The last time FSU played two regular-season road games on a Friday was 1958.

2025 Florida State Football Schedule

Saturday, August 30 vs. Alabama – Tallahassee

Saturday, September 6 vs. East Texas A&M – Tallahassee

Saturday, September 20 vs. Kent State – Tallahassee

Friday, September 26 at Virginia – Charlottesville, Va.

Saturday, October 4 vs. Miami – Tallahassee

Saturday, October 11 vs. Pittsburgh – Tallahassee

Saturday, October 18 at Stanford – Palo Alto, Calif.

Saturday, November 1 vs. Wake Forest – Tallahassee

Saturday, November 8 at Clemson – Clemson, S.C.

Saturday, November 15 vs. Virginia Tech – Tallahassee

Friday, November 21 at NC State – Raleigh, N.C.

Saturday, November 29 at Florida – Gainesville, Fla.

Season tickets are available for purchase now on Seminoles.com/tickets [seminoles.com]. Secure seats for all seven home games by purchasing season tickets today.