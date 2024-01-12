MORE NORVELL: FSU Football Coach receives enhanced contract

Florida State Football Coach, Mike Norvell, is not leaving Tallahassee anytime soon.

FSU announced Norvell has agreed to an enhanced contract.

Get the details in the FSU news release below.

FSU NEWS RELEASE:

Florida State University and football head coach Mike Norvell have agreed upon terms for an enhanced contract, it was announced Friday.

“We came to Tallahassee four years ago, and it was a life-changing experience,” Norvell said. “Knowing the great history, tradition and expectation has guided our staff on a daily basis. It has been an incredible journey these last four years, and I have fallen in love with this program, the university and the people who I get to represent. I am so excited to continue our climb to push Florida State back to the top of college football. We are committed to being our best on and off the field while helping develop our players to be their best in every area of their lives. I am incredibly thankful for the amazing commitment into our student-athletes and staff from President McCullough, AD Alford and the Board of Trustees. #KeepCLIMBing and Go Noles!”

“We are thrilled that Coach Norvell has reaffirmed his commitment to Florida State University and our student-athletes,” Florida State Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said. “Throughout his time at FSU, it has been clear how special he is as a person. He truly is so much more than merely a great football coach! His dignity, class, warmth, humility and professionalism is evident to anyone in his presence. We know how fortunate we are to have him as our head football coach, and our university is blessed to have him as one of its most visible ambassadors. As we move forward into a bright future, it is incredibly reassuring to know that Mike remained steadfast and focused on continuing his unifying, collaborative relationships with all of us at FSU. I am elated to continue this journey together."

Norvell will enter his fifth season at Florida State in 2024 and ninth as a head coach with an overall record of 68-31, including 23-4 over the last two seasons. He became the eighth coach to win both the Dodd Trophy and Bear Bryant Award in the same season, earning each national Coach of the Year honor after leading Florida State to the seventh undefeated regular season in program history, an ACC Championship Game win over No. 14 Louisville and a No. 4 ranking in the final regular season Associated Press poll before an appearance in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Norvell was also voted the 2023 ACC Coach of the Year and the AFCA Region 1 Coach of the Year. He was one of five finalists for the George Munger Coach of the Year Award presented by the Maxwell Football Club and one of 12 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.

“Coach Norvell is an incredible person, and we are lucky that he is leading our football program,” Florida State University President Richard McCullough said. “He has built a culture that seeks to make our student-athletes successful and better each day on the field and in life. We are grateful to him for reinvigorating our football program. As Coach of the Year, Mike Norvell could have gone anywhere. He chose FSU. The climb has begun, and I am excited to see the heights this program will reach under Coach Norvell’s continued leadership. Go Noles!”

Norvell produced the third 13-win season in Florida State history, joining the 2013 national championship team and the 2014 College Football Playoff semifinalists, and the first ACC title for FSU since 2014. Norvell is the sixth different ACC coach to lead his team to an undefeated record in conference play since 2000. Florida State placed a program-record 25 selections on the All-ACC teams, including at least one at every position, led by Player of the Year quarterback Jordan Travis. FSU’s eight first-team selections were the most in the conference, and Florida State also topped the ACC in second-team and third-team honorees.