Florida State announces 2026 ACC football opponents

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Florida State will play an eight-game Atlantic Coast Conference schedule in 2026, hosting four teams at Doak Campbell Stadium and hitting the road for four games.

The press release states that the Seminoles will host Clemson, NC State, SMU, and Virginia at home while traveling to Boston College, Louisville, Miami, and Pittsburgh for away games.

FSU says the ACC will release the complete 2026 football schedule, including specific game dates, in late January. Florida State is one of five schools that will play eight conference games while the ACC's other 12 teams move to a nine-game conference schedule.

In non-conference action, the report states Florida State will open the 2026 season at home against New Mexico State on August 29th. The Seminoles will travel to Alabama on September 19th, host Central Arkansas on September 26th, and end the season at home against Florida on November 28th.

Season tickets for the 2026 football season are available for purchase and renewal.

