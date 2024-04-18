FIRST LOOK: New mixed-use project in the works for Collegetown Neighborhood

COLLEGETOWN, Fla. (WTXL) — We're getting our first look at some new housing coming to the Collegetown neighborhood. The development firm, Park7 Group shared these images with ABC 27 of Park Place Tallahassee.

Park7 Group Vice-President of Development, Christopher Kritzman, told ABC 27 in an email, the project is planned as a 9-story mixed-use development. It will have about 180 units, from studios through 5-bedrooms. The property will include a roof-top pool and a club room with views of Collegetown and Doak Campbell stadium.

The project on Gaines Street includes the now defunct The Warehouse on Gaines Street music venue. Kritzman says crews will attempt to salvage any usable materials from that building.

Demolition will begin either later this spring or early in the summer. Construction on Park Place is set to begin in late 2024 or early 2025. Kritzman says the project delivery date is the summer of 2027.