FIND OUT: Where Second Harvest is having food distributions in your neighborhood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Second Harvest of the Big Bend is having a neighborhood food distributions in response to the recent tornadoes.

Widespread power outages that lasted day forced many people to throw out hundreds of dollars’ worth of food.



The mobile trailer distribution able to serve 250 families.

Items on the trailer will be fresh produce, dry product, bread and protein.

Tuesday May 21st, 2024

2pm-4pm

Sable Palm Neighborhood

2802 Plant St. Tallahassee, FL 32304

Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024

2pm-4pm

South City Neighborhood

524 East Orange Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Thursday, May 23rd, 2024

11am-1pm

Lincoln Center ( Neighborhood Medical)

438 W Brevard St, Tallahassee, FL 32301

As our neighbors continue to recover from the tornadoes of May 10.



ABC27 spoke to one volunteer at Second Harvest about why he’s there.

All hands-on deck, you know, there's a lot of places looking for help now," Elison DeCarvalho, a Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc. volunteer said. "So if you want to be active if you can, I know some people aren't able to, you know, go out and look. It's a great thing to be part of community.

ABC 27 and the Scripps Howard Fund are launching a Tornado Relief Fund. For those who can give a donation to the Tornado Relief Fund your dollars will go to help this effort.

ABC27

One local law firm has already made a pledge.

"This is an opportunity for us to step up and help," Jimmy Fasig, a Senior Partner at Fasig Brooks Law Offices said, "but not only to step up and help but also to be in the front of the pack for other community leaders so that we can show by example, to step up for the business owners, the community leaders, and come in and try to make a difference."

The tornadoes exasperated food insecurity in our area—and this emergency response will stretch resources. Second Harvest said before the storm hit Leon County alone had around 37,850 individuals who are food insecure.

"Maybe their parents live with them," Monique Ellsworth, Second Harvest of the Big Bend's Chief Executive Officer said. "Maybe they have children, not having enough food to feed them. And then the power goes out and whatever they did have is completely lost."

You can donate directly through our website or mobile app. If you'd like to donate an amount not listed, tap or click "Other" to enter a custom amount— any and all sizes of donations are gratefully accepted.

In addition to access through our website, you can also give on the go by texting "Tornado" to 50155 to receive a link to a donation form.

All donations will stay in our neighborhoods, helping our neighbors recover from the storms.