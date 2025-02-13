FIND OUT WHEN: FAMU to host listening sessions with community members as part of presidential search

FAMU invites community members to share their views on the presidential search in listening sessions to be held in the multipurpose room inside the Student Union Monday.

The session for alumni and community members will begin at 6 p.m. with both in-person and virtual options.

Watch now to see how you can contribute and what the schedule is for the sessions.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Florida A&M is continuing its search for the university's 13th president — and leaders say the process could benefit from hearing from you.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Breaking down how you can contribute to the presidential search process early next week.

I've been covering FAMU's presidential search for months, and I've previously told you the next piece to the puzzle involves community feedback.

That's happening on Monday — listening sessions with faculty, staff, administrators, students, and neighbors.

I asked Board of Trustees Chair Kristin Harper how these sessions will be organized.

She says several members of FAMU's 15-person internal search committee will be joined by representatives of Myers McRae, the outside search firm.

But the most important part, she says, is you.

"The whole benefit of these listening sessions is that anybody who is interested in either listening or contributing to the conversation is absolutely welcome to attend."

The listening session for alumni and community members will start at 6 p.m.

Listening sessions will also be held for faculty, staff, and students throughout the day.

I asked students on the hill, like Ja'Rya Scott, what sort of thoughts they might share if they attended the listening session.

Scott says she wants a president who focuses on students' well-being, generally.

"I would hope that he looks into making sure that students are being left alone, things are going overlooked, and that they're not getting the proper help that they need.

If you can't make it to the evening session in person, they will also take callers over Zoom —just follow the link I've included in my web story at WTXL.tv.

"We welcome that feedback for what you're looking for in the next president of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University."

All sessions will take place at the multipurpose room inside the student union.

At FAMU, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

