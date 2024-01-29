FIND OUT: How much FAMU paid a search firm to find a new head football coach

FAMU's board of trustees hired Renaissance Search and Consulting and agreed to pay them up to $25,000 for the search period.

The contract was entered into pretty hastily after backlash from donors and alumni.

The private search firm found and vetted several candidates including James Colzie, those names went to the public search committee—which included donors, alumni, and students.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

ABC 27's Downtown Neighborhood Reporter Shamarria Morrison obtained a copy of the contract of the search firm FAMU hired to get its next head coach.

FAMU's board of trustees hired Renaissance Search and Consulting and agreed to pay them up to $25,000 for the search period.

The contract was entered into pretty hastily after backlash from donors and alumni. Just two weeks ago, ABC 27 reported on the three-hour board of trustees meeting where FAMU's Athletic Director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes was in the hot seat on her handling of hiring the new head football coach.

Key stakeholders at FAMU including donors, board of trustee members, and football players spoke. The collective conclusion was they were shut out.

Sykes said in the meeting that community feedback led her to a decision to get a search firm that would be in charge of recruiting instead of just her. The board of trustees voted to make sure the search firm would hear voices from alumni groups, donors, students, and athletic faculty through a public search committee.

The private search firm found and vetted several candidates including James Colzie, those names went to the public search committee—which included donors, alumni, and students. The search committee sent their recommendations to the AD and President of FAMU. Colzie ultimately received the top spot.