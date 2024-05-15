FEMA to survey tornado damage at FAMU Wednesday

FEMA, state and county officials will visit FAMU Wednesday

They will survey damage done by the May 10th tornado

Remote work resumes, and some classes will be conducted remotely

Florida A&M University says representatives from the Federal Emergency Mangement Agency will join state and county officials Wednesday. They will walk the FAMU campus with University administrators and staff to survey damage done by Friday's tornado.

In a press release, FAMU says employees and contractors have been removing fallen trees, clearing debris and putting tarps over the more than one dozen roofs that were damaged in the storm.

The campus remained closed on Tuesday, due to forecasts for more stormy weather, but Faculty and non-essential staff are being asked to return to work remotely. The remote work will continue until further notice.

The release says that Summer A and C classes will be conducted remotely through May 17th. Students should contact their instructors for more details. Additionally, the add-drop period has been extended to May 20th.

The Educational Research Center for Child Development’s (ERCCD) remains closed for the remainder of the week. The FAMU Developmental Research School and the Durell Peaden Jr. Rural Pharmacy Education Campus in Crestview will re-open for normal operations on Wednesday.

Thursday through Saturday, FAMU's Baseball team will host Mississippi Valley State University. Grounds will be open to spectators for the games.

The Lawson Multipurpose Center is currently in use as an American Red Cross shelter.