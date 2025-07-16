FAMU’s Marching “100” gifted $50,000 from former student

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — FAMU’s Marching “100” has been gifted a $50,000 donation from alumna and advocate Sharon Lettman-Hicks. It's part of the Beyond the Uniform: 100 for 100 campaign.

According to a press release, this donation will support the campaign's mission to raise $900,000 annually. That would provide a $3,000 scholarship for each of the 300+ student musicians within the band.

Lettman-Hicks says this donation reflects her love for FAMU and her belief in investing in the students who carry its legacy forward,

The Marching “100” has always been one of the most consistent and relevant ambassadors for FAMU. No matter how much turmoil may be happening around our beloved Mother FAMU, the Marching “100” brings pride and joy that is hard to describe. It's not just entertainment. It's Excellence with Caring.

The report states Lettman-Hicks hopes her gift will inspire other alumni, friends, and partners to meet the moment and invest in the young leaders behind the sound.

To join the campaign and support the next generation of Rattlers, visit https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/BTU.

