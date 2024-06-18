FAMU Secures Over $50M to Promote Student Success, Recruit & Retain Faculty, Expand Research

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University secured more than $50 million in funding appropriations from the State Legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The funding will enable FAMU to ramp up efforts to improve student graduation and retention rates, and recruit and retain world class faculty.
The legislative allocations also address the statewide nursing shortage with support for the nursing program, and research and facility expansion at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering.
Among the highlights:
- $15 million | FAMU Performance-Based Funding
- $11 million | Boldly Striking for Academic Excellence Operational Enhancement
- $5 million | FAMU-FSU College of Engineering – PECO (Public Education Capital Outlay)
- $5 million | Campus Security – PECO
- $5 million | Chemical & Biological Research Center – PECO
- $1.1 million | Nursing Education PIPELINE
- $500,000 | FAMU Developmental Research School (DRS) Live Healthy Initiative
FAMU is pushing to become the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to achieve Carnegie R-1 status.
On May 29 during their meeting in Tampa, Fla., the FAMU BOT approved the fiscal year 2025-2026 Legislative Budget Request totaling $55.5 million.
Among the highlights:
- The budget again invests $645 million for Performance-Based Funding to ensure students are receiving the highest quality education.
- $100 million for Performance-Based Excellence Recognition to recruit and retain world-class faculty
- To continue their academic and research successes, the budget invests an increase of $100 million for Florida’s preeminent universities.
- To continue bolstering nursing education, the budget includes a total of $46 million for the PIPELINE and LINE Programs
- $40 million for Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers, and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education (PIPELINE) to reward performance and excellence among nursing education programs at state universities
- $6 million for Linking Industry to Nursing Education (LINE) to incentivize collaboration between nursing education programs and healthcare partners