FAMU Secures Over $50M to Promote Student Success, Recruit & Retain Faculty, Expand Research

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University secured more than $50 million in funding appropriations from the State Legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The funding will enable FAMU to ramp up efforts to improve student graduation and retention rates, and recruit and retain world class faculty.

The legislative allocations also address the statewide nursing shortage with support for the nursing program, and research and facility expansion at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering.

Among the highlights:



$15 million | FAMU Performance-Based Funding

$11 million | Boldly Striking for Academic Excellence Operational Enhancement

$5 million | FAMU-FSU College of Engineering – PECO (Public Education Capital Outlay)

$5 million | Campus Security – PECO

$5 million | Chemical & Biological Research Center – PECO

$1.1 million | Nursing Education PIPELINE

$500,000 | FAMU Developmental Research School (DRS) Live Healthy Initiative

FAMU is pushing to become the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to achieve Carnegie R-1 status.

On May 29 during their meeting in Tampa, Fla., the FAMU BOT approved the fiscal year 2025-2026 Legislative Budget Request totaling $55.5 million.

