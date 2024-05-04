FAMU receives check for $237M at Saturday afternoon commencement ceremony

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — During Saturday afternoon's commencement ceremony, Florida A&M University received a check for more than $237 million. That money comes from Issac Batterson Family Trust. Watch video of the presentation above.

Gregory Gerami, founder and CEO of Batterson Farms Corporation, presented the check to FAMU President, Dr. Larry Robinson during the ceremony. Dr. Robinson said the donation is more than $100 million more than is currently in their endowment.

FAMU says the gift is one of the largest single personal donations to an HBCU. Learn more about the gift in FAMU's post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🌎 Florida A&M University (FAMU) Receives $237 Million Gift from the Issac Batterson 7th Family Trust and CEO Gregory Gerami. #FAMU received a $237 million gift to support student success initiatives and athletics. Thank you Mr. Gerami for your generous donation. pic.twitter.com/dkdO0GnmTv — Florida A&M University (@FAMU_1887) May 4, 2024

FAMU released the news release below following the surprise.

Florida A&M University (FAMU) received a $237.75 million gift from the Issac Batterson 7th Family Trust and Chief Executive Officer Gregory Gerami to support student success initiatives and athletics. The donation is nearly double the size of the FAMU Endowment value - $121 million - and represents one of the largest single personal donations to a Historically Black College and University (HBCU).

It also reflects Gerami’s desire to make a transformational contribution that will benefit FAMU students and student-athletes for generations to come. “This gift is breathtaking in its generosity and its scope. It changes the narrative about what is possible for FAMU. I cannot thank Gregory Gerami and the Issac Batterson 7th Family Trust enough. Their names are now etched into the annals of Florida A&M University in perpetuity,” said FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D. “This donation will have a far-reaching impact on our academic and athletics programs. It will greatly enhance our ability to provide scholarships for students and also give us a boost in recruiting top students, and recruiting and retaining top faculty.”

Gerami is the founder of Batterson Farms Corp and a champion of sustainable agriculture and biodegradable hemp products in Texas. He overcame early adversity to become a prominent figure in the industrial hemp business and a pioneer in producing and selling high-quality hemp seeds. Gerami's vision for the future of farming led to plans for the largest African American commercial hydroponic warehouse in West Texas.

With a focus on cultivating industrial hemp for various applications, including pediatric cancer therapeutics research, his commitment to sustainable agriculture and community welfare is evident. Three years ago, Gerami, who is in his early thirties, formed Batterson Farms Corp., a San Antonio, Texas, based hydroponic farming and hemp plastic company that aims to produce bioplastics and fresh, organic product year-round, grown locally by Batterson and farmers.

In fall 2023, he first reached out to the FAMU Office of University Advancement’s Audrey Simmons Smith about making a sizable donation. Gerami said FAMU’s mission and direction, research capabilities, especially in the area of hemp production, are strongly aligned with his company’s. “FAMU has become like a family to our Trust, our company and to me. Our morals and our mission are in line with FAMU and FAMU’s mission,” said Gerami, who emphasized his commitment to the University’s longterm sustainability and growth.“It’s also about making sure that we set FAMU on the path to being the top HBCU in this country.”

Shawnta Friday-Stroud, Ph.D., vice president for University Advancement and executive director of the FAMU Foundation, was involved in discussions with Gerami from the onset. “I cannot thank Mr. Gregory Gerami enough for his beyond transformational gift to Florida A&M University. It will forever elevate FAMU’s tradition of excellence and change the lives of Rattlers yet unborn,”said Friday-Stroud, who is also dean of the School of Business and Industry. She said the gift reflects a partnership of common goals and ideals. “As a result of the many meetings and conversations with members of the FAMU community that uncovered the various intersections between his personal and professional experiences, and FAMU’s mission and programmatic offerings, “ she continued, “Mr. Gerami has made the largest gift ever received in FAMU’s 136-year history. Due to Mr. Gerami’s thoughtfulness and attention to detail, his gift will be inextricably woven into the fabric of FAMU and Dr. Robinson’s legacy. It is the gift that will keep on giving in perpetuity, and for that, we are eternally grateful. Lastly, I have to sincerely thank Mrs. Audrey Simmons Smith, my colleagues, and the best University Advancement team on planet earth.”

Gerami, who overcame childhood physical challenges, wanted to help students who face similar obstacles. One of the programs that will benefit from his gift is the Center for Disability Access & Resources (CeDAR), which serves about 700 students. Director Deborah Sullivan gets emotional responding to the news. “The impact is just tremendous because we are not a department that often gets gifts like this. Alumni tend to give to their school or to athletics, but the Office of Disability Services doesn't necessarily get recognized with monetary gifts like this and, especially, this magnitude,” said Sullivan, who explained that the donation enhances CeDar’s ability to implement more programs and services to all students, staff and faculty. “The gift could be far reaching beyond what we do with students with disabilities. It can be impactful for every student on campus with some of the training, programming and services we’ll be able to offer.” Athletics programs also will substantially benefit from Gerami’s gift.

Vice President and Athletic Director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes calls it a “game-changer “This donation substantially elevates the way FAMU athletes show up in the competition landscape. This reflects his committement to the overall development of our staff and student athletes. It will position us, not only to compete but to dominate every time we step on the field and on the court,” Sykes said. “This gift is absolutely a game changer for FAMU Athletics. It will transform the way we are able to recruit; it will transform the way we are develop and support our athletes.

The FAMU Foundation has an investment value of $160 million.

