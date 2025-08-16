FAMU proposes first tuition increase since 2013, maintains commitment to affordability

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Florida A&M University has announced a proposed increase in tuition starting in the fall of 2026. In a press release, the university states the Board of Trustees will vote on an amendment to Regulation 3.017 – Schedule of Tuition and Fees.

The amendment introduces a 15% increase in the Out-of-State Fee for non-resident undergraduate, graduate, and law students, and was authorized by the Florida Board of Governors in June.

The release states FAMU opted to postpone implementation this fall earlier this summer, giving families more time to plan for the increase next fall.

The Board of Trustees will vote on this matter at their September 18th meeting.

