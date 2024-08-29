TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Famu announces their new Chief of Police.

Her new role is expected to begin September 13th.

SEE FULL RELEASE BELOW:

Florida A&M University (FAMU) Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration/Chief Financial Officer Rebecca Brown has announced the appointment of Lt. Audrey Alexander as chief of police, effective September 13, 2024.

"Lieutenant Alexander has the necessary qualifications and has demonstrated her commitment to serve FAMU in this important role. With her proven track record of leadership, we have complete confidence in her ability and her vision for ensuring the safety of our campus," Brown said. "I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Interim Chief John Cotton for answering the call to serve. Over the past year, he, along with his dedicated team, has played a pivotal role in maintaining the safety and security of our campus. Their diligent efforts have been instrumental in ensuring a secure environment for everyone at the University."

A FAMU alumna, Alexander has over 29 years of experience in law enforcement with the University in the Department of Campus Safety and Security. Her vast knowledge has afforded her the opportunity to fill various capacities during her tenure.

Prior to her appointment as chief of police, she served as assistant director/administrative lieutenant in the department from June 2022 until present. In that role, she was responsible for overseeing 25 sworn and non-sworn officers, development of departmental budgets, and implementation of community policing initiatives. Alexander has also served as interim chief of police, administrative sergeant, investigator and patrol officer. She is also certified as a 911 telecommunicator/dispatcher.

Alexander spent 24 years in the military before retiring as a major. She served in the U.S. Army Reserve and Florida National Guard. She held numerous positions of leadership that included executive officer, company commander, platoon leader, squad leader and investigative officer. Her service also included a one-year tour of duty in Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

"I am both excited and humbled to take on this new role and continue serving our campus community with dedication and commitment," said Alexander. "Having served the FAMU community over the last quarter of a century, I am deeply invested in the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff, and I will work tirelessly to ensure that our campus remains a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment for everyone."

Alexander holds three degrees from FAMU. She earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, and master's degrees in public administration and adult education.

