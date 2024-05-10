DRONE VIDEO: See storm damage at Florida State University from the air

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Drone video shows damage severe weather did at Florida State University and the surrounding area Friday morning. Powerful winds impacted areas around the National MagLab along with the FSU Circus and Dick Howser Stadium. Sunflowertv.com shared the video with ABC 27 Friday.

In a news release, Florida State University shared the following:

Florida State University's campuses in Tallahassee will remain closed through at least Saturday, May 11, as the university is still without power and is continuing to assess and clean up damage from this morning’s severe weather.

Campus officials urge nonessential personnel, students, and visitors to avoid all campuses in Tallahassee, including Innovation Park, until further notice.

Trees and limbs are down throughout campus, and areas around University Center and Dick Howser Stadium sustained damage.

FSU is between semesters, so few people were on campus during the storm, and there have been no reported injuries. We encourage everyone to stay safe and follow guidance from campus and local authorities.

Individuals planning to attend private functions on campus this weekend should check with event organizers for updates.

FSU hopes to resume normal operations Monday, May 13. Updates to the university’s operational status will be posted on alerts.fsu.edu.

