Doak Campbell Stadium renovations underway; See what's coming in 2024 and beyond

Doak Campbell Stadium's $255 million renovations are underway, starting with the demolition of the west side bleachers.

The renovations will be completed in 2025, with 7,000 temporary seats installed for the 2024 season.

Watch now to see what Doak looks like while under construction.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Facelifts are underway at Doak Campbell Stadium.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

I'm taking a look at how the renovations at Doak are coming along.

Out with the old, in with the new.

The bleachers on the west side of the stadium have already started being torn off.

This makes way for 7,000 temporary seats for the 2024 season.

That's the dark gray section you see here.

The light gray section will be under construction throughout next season.

I caught up with a couple of FSU students who think bringing Doak up to date was overdue.

"I think it's great and I think our football team did so well that it's about time. I'm happy about it."

"Yeah, nicer stadium, more people, more fun."

The new amenities do come at a cost, though.

The stadium's capacity will be reduced by about 10,000 to accommodate new chairback and club seats.

Barring any unexpected delays, Doak Campbell Stadium will be fully renovated in time for the 2025 season.

In College Town, I'm Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

