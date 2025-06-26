Congressman Dunn urges Appropriations Committee to preserve Florida State University MagLab Funding

WASHINGTON, DC — Congressman Neal Dunn has sent a letter to the House Appropriations Committee urging them to preserve federal funding for the National Science Foundation’s High Magnetic Field Laboratory (MagLab) housed at Florida State University.

In the letter, it states the facility is facing a proposed cut of 40%, which equates to a reduction of $16 million a year. Dunn says if funding is not restored in the annual Appropriations Act, the impacts to our national security, global positioning, and economic growth will be considerable.

In a release, Dunn says funding for the lab helps FSU maintain its status as an internationally recognized leader in magnet science, development, and construction, welcoming over 1,800 researchers a year.

The lab also brings millions into Florida's economy. According to the release, the lab employs over 500 Floridans and brings in $325 million per year, and is projected to generate $14.2 billion over the next 20 years for the nation.

In a release, Congressman Dunn said,

The MagLab at Florida State is home to the world’s highest field magnets and serves as a national and global resource for magnet-related research in nearly all areas of science. Significant funding cuts for this facility will weaken national security, cede technological leadership to America’s global adversaries, and lead to the loss of countless good-paying jobs in the Tallahassee community. We cannot afford to cut funding to this indispensable resource, and I urge the Appropriations Committee to keep this important program in mind as it continues its work.”

Congressman Dunn is joined by Congressman Jimmy Patronis (Florida-01), Congressman Darren Soto (Florida-09), Congressman Daniel Webster (Florida-11), Congressman Vern Buchanan (Florida-16), Congressman Byron Donalds (Florida-19), Congressman Jared Moskowitz (Florida-23), and Congresswoman Maria Salazar (Florida-27).

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.