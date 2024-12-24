Challenger Learning Center will be open on Christmas Day for the first time in 20 years

For the first time in 20 years the Tallahassee Challenger Learning Center will be open Christmas Day.

The center will show 'The Polar Express' in 3-D and 'Mufasa' on its IMAX screen.

Watch the video to hear from the center's director about being open this holiday season.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For the first time in 20 years, Tallahassee’s Challenger Learning Center will open its doors on Christmas Day.

Starting at 11 A.M., guests can catch the 'The Polar Express' available in 3-D, or Disney's 'Mufasa' on the IMAX screen.

In the planetarium, 'Let It Snow' will offer a holiday-themed experience with festive music and dazzling visuals.

"Its just a great fun, family opportunity to come out and do something with the whole family. Maybe get out the house a little bit, I know a lot of parents are ready for that especially Christmas afternoon." said Director of the Challenger Learning Center, Alan Hanstein.

Hanstein also said the concession stand will be open, selling popcorn and hot chocolate,

making it a great spot to continue the holiday fun.