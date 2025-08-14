Active shooter trainings, pedestrian safety, new school year: A 1-on-1 with FSU's Police Chief

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Fresh off his swearing-in as Florida State University's chief of police, Jason Trumbower says his department will focus on beefing up active shooter trainings and pedestrian safety measures.



Trumbower was first appointed to the role just days before the April 17th campus shooting at FSU that killed two and injured five.

Trumbower spoke with ABC 27 about moving forward after that attack and his hopes for his younger officers.

Watch the video below to hear how FSUPD will operate and what to expect at the start of the fall semester.

As Florida State University welcomes thousands of students back this weekend ahead of the fall semester, campus safety is top of mind for FSU police, as always.

And leading the charge is Chief of Police Jason Trumbower.

I caught up with him to learn what the campus community can expect from his department.

Trumbower was sworn in as Chief of Police this week in front of loved ones, colleagues, and university leadership.

"It was incredibly humbling, and I was honored. To be honest, a little overwhelmed," Trumbower said.

But he was first appointed to the role in April — just days before the deadly campus shooting that rocked this community.

Trumbower says his department has beefed up active shooter trainings while keeping an emphasis on pedestrian safety and exploring new technologies.

"We've been doing several "Run, Hide, Fight" trainings both for faculty and staff and students. That will continue into the fall. We're going to still put an emphasis on pedestrian safety into the fall with the Heads Up campaign. We've got some technology upgrades we're looking at like cameras and some classroom safety initiatives that are in place," Trumbower said.

Trumbower was also on campus during the shooting at Strozier Library in 2014.

He hopes an active shooter situation is a once-in-a-career kind of event for his younger officers.

But he wants his officers to stay vigilant and keep it fresh in their minds.

Heading into move-in week and the first week of class, Trumbower says FSUPD and other local law enforcement will be around campus to help things go smoothly for students.

"We're going to be seen, we're going to be out there, people are going to know that we're present in the community. We partnered with the Leon County Sheriff's Office to beef up staffing for the first week of classes for the fall," Trumbower said.

FSU residence halls will open for move-in on Friday.

First day of class for the fall semester is Monday, August 25.

