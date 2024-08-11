6th Annual Tallahassee Beer Festival raises money for non-profit organizations across the Big Bend

Thousands turned out for the 6th Annual Tallahassee Beer Festival

Profits made from each ticket purchased will benefit 30+ non-profit organizations across the Big Bend

Read the article to see how the money raised will help the organizations continue to give back to the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Non-profit organizations across the Big Bend are getting a helping hand through Tallahassee’s Beer Festival. I’m Kenya Cardonne in the College Town neighborhood, speaking with a few of them about how this event’s massive community outreach will help them continue giving back.

Jocelyne Fliger, CEO and President of Elder Care Services - “We are celebrating beer and non-profits and this is a huge crowd!”

A huge crowd indeed.

Saturday, about 3500 people took over the Donald Tucker Civic Center for Tallahassee’s Beer Festival.

It’s the 6th annual event where neighbors get access to unlimited sampling of beer from hundreds of breweries, food and live entertainment.

Fliger - “But they’re also supporting the non-profits that really assist Tallahassee and keep our community running.”

The profits from every ticket purchased for Beer Fest are to be poured right back into the community, via the hands of more than 30 non-profit organizations across the Big Bend.

At the end of the last Beer Fest, it would allow for $63,000 to be re-invested into our community.

I spoke with a few organizations to see how the funds will help them in their missions.

The CEO of Elder Care Services says..

Fliger - “These proceeds will help us deliver meals to seniors that are in their homes, but it’s really helping all factions of our community.”

For the folks with Ability First, a non-profit that gives all types of human services to people with disabilities, the funds serve as unrestricted money for things that governmental grants normally can’t cover.

Mandy Bianchi, Executive Director of Ability First - “We have a health shelf at our office location where we stock it with food and medical supplies. So the extra funds will help us put those items in so people can stop by and pick up some things that they may need.”

Also benefiting from the event is She Academy, a program that supports social, emotional and mental wellness for teen girls.

Founder Shaqualyn Shedrick tells me this event really showed her the power of the collective.

Shaqualyn Shedrick, Founder of She Academy - “The direct funds that we get from this event itself helps us to be able to push out stipends. You know as we continue to expand, and bring in staff, part-time, full-time and volunteers— being able to show them how much we appreciate them.”

Collectively over the past six years of Beer Fest, organizers tell me they have raised $260,000. In College Town, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27

