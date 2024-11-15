100 DAYS ON THE HILL: FAMU interim president reflects on what he has accomplished and talks what's next

Dr. Timothy Beard took over as FAMU interim president in August with a short-term plan to get the university back on track.

100 days into his term, Dr. Beard reflects on the good and talks what's next.

Watch now to hear what the interim president is prioritizing as 2024 ends.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Checking in on Florida A&M University under its new leadership.

I'm Alberto Camargo your College town neighborhood reporter.

When Dr. Timothy Beard took over on the hill, he said he had a 100-day plan to get FAMU back on the right track.

I'm following up with the interim President to see what's gone well, and how much work is left to do.

The FAMU that Dr. Beard inherited was one reeling from the fallout of a fraudulent major gift and uncertainty at the very top.

100 days later — "We've not accomplished everything we would like to accomplish, but we've accomplished a lot," Beard says.

I spoke with Dr. Beard about the changes he has made — including the five new people heading up university leadership.

The only spot left in the overhaul — Vice President of University Advancement.

Dr. Beard says he hopes to appoint someone in the coming months.

"Trying to find the right talent is a challenge, nationally. To get a good fundraiser, somebody to run that area, so it's still open at this time."

Dr. Beard says he's proud of the time he spends with the students.

Cordaia Clark tells me that's exactly what Rattlers wanted from their president — even if he is just around temporarily.

"I feel like it shows that he cares about his students. He has so many responsibilities like you said, but he still takes the time to be at our forums, to give us that piece of advice and make sure we have our head on straight."

The search for FAMU's next permanent president has been slightly delayed.

In October, I told you about a special Board of Trustees meeting to start the presidential search that ended before it could begin — because not enough trustees showed up.

Dr. Beard says December's board meeting will be different and get the search started.

While Beard can’t control that outcome — he can control the day-to-day business.

And has overseen 30 awards for research and grant funding be secured, totaling over $33 million.

"We want to make sure this institution is on good footing financially. Because without the appropriate resources, it's going to handcuff us in terms of what we can do to take this institution forward."

Dr. Beard also tells me he's excited for the 2025 legislative session to start in January so he can continue conversations with lawmakers about securing FAMU's future financially.

At FAMU, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

