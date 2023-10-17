Bears in Wakulla may wind up in crosshairs

Have you seen any bears in your neighborhood? Some people say they’ve seen bears roaming around

Wakulla County.

According to Wakulla Commissioner Fred Nichols, there’s been an increase of bear sightings, so much so, he is proposing a temporary bear hunt.

Wakulla Commissioner Fred Nichols told me the county has seen more bears than usual. He says he’s seen bears raiding garbage cans and out when kids are getting picked up by school buses.

He says the issues have gotten so bad he's not proposing a temporary bear hunt.

Nichols says this will help regulate the amount of bears in the area and keep people safe.

The meeting started at 5pm. Commissioners voted unanimously to correspond with Governor Desantis to bring back bear hunting with hounds.