Woman heard screaming inside garbage truck, saved from being crushed

BAINBRIDGE, GA. (WTXL) — Law enforcement got the call around 11:59am of a woman reportedly stuck in a dumpster.

According to Bainbridge Public Safety Chief, Rendell Walton, a trash truck was making his rounds emptying the dumpsters around various businesses.

He emptied the dumpster at one area business before coming to the dumpster behind the Captain D's at 929 E Shotwell St.

AXIS MAPS

The truck driver began dumping the trash from the dumpster but he was met with screams from employees at Chucks liquor store.

After further inspection, employees as well as the truck driver were able to hear screams coming from the truck.

A woman was inside the dumpster and was dumped into the truck.

Bainbridge Public Safety

The driver did not initiate the trash compactor, which ultimately saved her life.

Chief Walton tells ABC 27 the truck driver said normally he compacts trash, moves to the next dumpster and compacts that and moves on.

Bainbridge Public Safety

The Decatur County Sheriff's office as well as Bainbridge Public Safety responded to the call.

The woman sustained significant injuries.

Why the woman was inside the dumpster is unknown.

Law enforcement are still investigating.

