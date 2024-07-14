"We're not going to give up" - Neighbors continue protesting two development proposals in West Bainbridge

Neighbors are protesting two major development proposals in West Bainbridge.

One proposed plan is to rezone 350 acres of land for heavy industrial use.

Watch the video to hear why neighbors are calling on the community to join their fight in putting a stop to both proposals.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors in West Bainbridge are standing up against plans to rezone hundreds of acres of land bordering their homes.

I’m Kenya Cardonne in the Bainbridge neighborhood.

After a proposal to expand an industrial park received support in a planning commission meeting, neighbors say the fight to put a stop to it is far from over.

A group of Bainbridge neighbors were protesting on the corner of Willis Park on Saturday afternoon.

It comes after the planning commission supported a recommendation to rezone 350 acres of West Bainbridge land for heavy industrial use during a meeting on Tuesday, July 9th.

ABC 27 has been following the proposal since the start.

It aims to expand the Down Range Industrial Park — something Rick McCaskill, Executive Director for the Development Authority for Bainbridge and Decatur County, says will make way for future economic development.

Rick McCaskill, Executive Director for the Development Authority for Bainbridge and Decatur County - "We've got some pretty good parcels at our other industrial parks but nothing over 100 acres.. If we're going to continue to grow and be prosperous then we have to continue with recruitment.”

Saturday’s protestors consisted of neighbors who live in homes that border the area that could be rezoned.

Neighbor Latoria Green tells me she feels the land could be used for different reasons..

Latoria Green, Neighbor - “Get us a Top Golf, get us a water park, get us a bigger grocery store on this side of town. Give things that are going to be beneficial to this community and that will add jobs.”

The protest also spotlighted neighbors’ ongoing disapproval of a separate proposal that could bring a primate breeding facility to Bainbridge.

Despite the County reversing the agreement for the Safer Human Medicine primate deal back in February..

Yvena Merritt, Neighbor - “We really need to keep spreading awareness and keep on being visible so they can see us that we’re still out there and maybe they’ll ask the question ‘why are they still out there? Is it still going on?’ It’s still going on. Until we know it’s over, it’s not over.”

With concerns over potential increased noise, misuse of land, compromises to their health and animal cruelty — neighbors tell me they will continue to call on the community to speak up against both proposals.

Walker - “We’re not going to give up you know we’re going to keep on fighting, even if they approve it we’re going to keep on fighting, keep on pushing. If push comes to shove, guess what? We’re just going to vote them out.”

After the planning commission supported the recommendation for the rezoning, City council is now expected to discuss the plans Tuesday, July 16.

In Bainbridge, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27