WATCH: Decatur County residents sue area leaders over proposed monkey farm project

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — Tuesday morning, Judge Lawton C. Heard Jr. listened to a lawyer representing Safer Human Medicine argue that the company has a legal right to intervene in a citizen's case against Decatur County and City of Bainbridge leaders.

Residents filed legal complaints earlier this year against the City of Bainbridge, Decatur County, Decatur County School District, Decatur County Board of Education, and Decatur County Board of Tax Assessors. Residents argue area leaders violated the Georgia Open Meetings Act when the SHM pilot agreement was approved December 11. 2023.

That act states when votes take place during meetings, residents must be notified, an agenda must be released, and notes must be taken all 24 hours in advance. Residents claim this did not happen.

Balch & Bingham LLP Lawyers representing Safer Human Medicine argued they have met all three legal requirements to step in to this case, because the company has an interest in the outcome, inadequate representation, and potential impairment the rule could cause to the company’s plans to move to Bainbridge.

In a written statement Tuesday, a Safer Human Medicine spokesperson told ABC 27, "we simply want to ensure that the Development Authority, Decatur County, the City of Bainbridge, and others fulfill their obligations and meet their commitments under a properly validated bond offering. Safer Human Medicine intends to move forward with plans to build our facility in Bainbridge, pending current legal decisions. We are eager to advance this project in Bainbridge, provide good-paying jobs, ensure high-quality operations, and support the American medical research community in developing medicines that improve and save lives."

The lawyer representing Decatur County residents argues that Safer Human Medicine is not involved with this case. Residents have not mentioned them or accused them of violating the open meetings act.

Judge Heard Jr. says he will come to a decision in the coming weeks.

