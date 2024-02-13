WATCH: Decatur Co. leaders vote to reject deal for Safer Human Medicine primate facility; company responds

Tuesday, commissioners voted to reverse previously approved tax breaks and a pilot agreement for the Safer human Medicine primate deal.

"This project requires agricultural zoning yet Bainbridge does not have agricultural zoning available," said Steve Sykes.

Watch the story to learn what how this vote will impact the primate deal.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors decided to take their frustrations surrounding the highly opposed primate deal to a higher power during the latest Decatur County Commissioners meeting.

"Father, you know we need it [wisdom] right now. We need it lord. Would you please help our little community,” said a Decatur County neighbor during open prayer.

Commissioners take major votes to essentially end their involvement with the Safer Human Medicine Primate deal.

Tuesday commissioners voted to reverse previously approved tax breaks and a pilot agreement for the Safer human Medicine primate deal.

I've been tracking this story since the project's announcement back in December.

Following that announcement, Decatur County neighbors opposing the project partnered with animal rights group PETA for a common mission.

Stop the primate deal from making its way to Bainbridge.

A joint effort Safer Human Medicine disagrees with saying:

"PETA's ability to sow division and misinformation in the Bainbridge community."

Now the accumulation of neighbors questioning this project has stretched to those beyond the city limits.

"Bainbridge is my hometown. I was born here. Graduated from high school and college here,” said Steve Sykes, civil engineering and management.

Sykes decided to alert community and county board members on three major issues when it comes to building a primate breeding facility at the Downrange Industrial Park in Bainbridge.

"They wanted to be in an agricultural zone because of what they were doing… The second is they wanted to make sure rezoning is not required.” said Sykes. “The third thing is that they made sure that the location they'd be working in was secluded from residential property."

Sykes said his 14 years of city management experience tells him that this project requires agricultural zoning yet Bainbridge does not have agricultural zoning available.

In a statement from the city a spokesperson says the project site will relocate due to existing zoning restrictions.

Elise Boyd is a real estate broker from Tallahassee, Florida.

She told me that many housing deals have flopped since the news of a primate center was announced.

"At least four residential contracts were pulled last week when they found out about the monkey facility. They're waiting to see what happens, said Boyd.

Neighbors are asking what the leaders' decision means for Safer Human Medicine's almost $300 million investment.

They company is responding by stating, "When the County Commission and Development Authority Board initially voted to approve this project, it was a decision made on the facts of the project and the benefits it would bring. The facts of this project still stand, and our decision to move forward stands with it."

Boyd said she and other residents in neighboring counties see Bainbridge as a valuable place but the primate facility could overshadow years of progress.

"This is not what people want to be associated with,” said Boyd

To be clear, the county commissioners reversed decisions that did not kill the primate deal. .

I reached out to Rick McCasskill who says the Bainbridge Decatur County Development authority can not comment due to continued litigation.

Neighbors plan to attend the February 20 city council meeting in large numbers.

