WATCH: College in Bainbridge offering rare opportunity for future nurses

A college in Bainbridge is offering a rare opportunity for our future nurses.

Nurse journal.org reports that a lack of educators paired with more nurses leaving the workforce, and the rising demands for healthcare is driving a persistent shortage of nurses.

Watch the story to learn how a local instructor will lead the next generation of nurses.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A college in Bainbridge is offering a rare opportunity for our future nurses. I'm taking a closer look at the need in our community and who is stepping up to help.

Brady Howard tells me she was born and raised in Bainbridge and she's worked as a nurse here for the past 18 years. "It's a privilege to have this opportunity,” said Howard.

Nurse journal.org reports that a lack of educators paired with more nurses leaving the workforce, and the rising demands for healthcare is driving a persistent shortage of nurses.

Next Spring Howard will teach our future nurses attending Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College's newly formed evening nursing program to help fill that need in our region.

"I was already working the night shift.. I was like.. This is perfect for me,” said Howard.

ABAC student Natalie Hegwein told me when she searched for night nursing programs in larger cities like Tallahassee and Thomasville she came up short.

"There is no option locally for a night program. Bainbridge was my closest option,” according to Hegwein.

According to U.S Census data almost 18% of Bainbridge neighbors are working in the healthcare industry.

Holly Barwich, has worked as a medical assistant for the past 12 years for Magnolia Womens center in Bainbridge.

She and Hegwein told me they're thrilled to grow without having to sacrifice their day jobs.

"Working 40 hours a week for a full time job. I don't want to have to give up my job [because] I've been there for 12 years,” said Barwick.

"I can't give up my income from my full time job,” said Hegwein.

Howard said it can be hard to find staffing for night side courses but she knows she's the right person for the job.

She told me knowing she's helping the next generation of nurses –

"This makes my heart just jump for joy. To be able to make their dreams come true to become a nurse is just amazing,” said Howard.

Night nursing courses are set to begin Spring 2025.

Those interested in learning more are invited to attend an informational meeting March 27 at 3 p.m. at the ABAC campus in Bainbridge.

