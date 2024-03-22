WATCH: Bainbridge business steps up to help fundraise for babies born in the city

During the store's second annual Fashion for a Cause event the business decided to support Memorial Hospital & Manor.

Memorial Hospital & Manor reports a 30 percent increase in expecting mothers coming in to deliver.

Watch the story learn why a local business decided to use fashion to support a good cause.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A community standing together to support the care of babies born in Bainbridge.

"Right now our labor and delivery area are having and seeing more deliveries,” according to Jamie Sinko, director of development for Memorial Hospital & Manor

A local business that is using fashion to support our local hospital.

"We have fun.. We introduce the store and we do good and we love it,” said Renee Fisher, 229 Gifts on the Square.

Fisher wears many hats.. Working as 229 Gifts on the Square's director of branding, buying and merchandising.

"I came home after being away for 35 years.. I've spent my career in fashion,” said Fisher.

Fisher is using her fashion background to get neighbors on the runway to fundraise for the community.

During the store's second annual Fashion for a Cause event the business decided to support Memorial Hospital & Manor.

"We had a hospital nearby close its labor and delivery department last year so now we're covering a larger area,” said Sinko.

Sinko told me the hospital has seen a 30% increase in expecting mothers ready to deliver.Right now the hospital seeks to purchase two Panda infant warmers costing up to $21,000 each.

Infant warmers are used when babies are born to maintain an infant's temperature because this can impact a baby's blood sugar.

Sinko says she's grateful that a local business stepped up to support their mission for care.

"We just hope people want to love on our babies and the next generation coming up to make sure they have all the equipment to take the best care of them,” said Sinko.

Right now mothers are traveling from Mitchell, Miller and sometimes Grady county to deliver.

229 Gifts will continue taking donations for the hospital up until March 31.

