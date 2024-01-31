Walking in the footsteps of a legend: Cairo kids celebrate hometown hero Jackie Robinson's birthday

Cairo celebrates hometown hero's birthday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you're from Cairo, you know why January 31st is a special day.

I'm taking a closer look at one club's mission to empower kids in our community...and how a baseball legend inspired it all.

"Teaching me right from wrong... Stuff like that,” Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls club member.

"I love the people that are here.. I love the teachers. Especially when they push us through hard times,” Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls club member.

Almost a hundred local children are a part of the Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls Club here in Cairo.

Local parents credit the program as a major resource.

"It's the village that it gives me,” according to Julisa Herring.

Herring is a mother of three.

She said as a working mom knowing her children are treated as family when they walk through the Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls club's doors gives her a sense of ease while she works.

"Most of the staff here treats them like family,” said Herring.

Especially on days like January 31.

It is a special day for the club as they honor the birthday of major league baseball legend Jackie Robinson.

By getting out on the field to play ball.

"Making sure we uphold his name and legacy,” Stephen Francis, executive director of the club.

Francis is the executive director of the club.

He said they make sure members of the club are the town's future.

"These kids that are coming up are going to learn the skills needed in order to take over our jobs one day,” said Francis.

Leaders from the club tell me the non-profit that gives back so much to the community stands in need of—

"You know.. Funding,” said Francis.

Despite that challenge Francis tells me the community supports the club the best it can.

And doesn't plan on stopping when it comes to supporting local parents like Herring.

If you didn't have the Boys and Girls Club here.. What would you do as a parent? Said WTXL neighborhood reporter AJ Douglas.

"Honestly I don't know. [but] My kids love coming here,” said Herring.

Other children I spoke to just told me.

"It's a hot sunny beautiful day for baseball,” said Jackie Robinson, a Boys & Girls club member.

Leaders at the Jackie Robinson Boys and girls are working to raise more money to support the success of their new downtown location.

