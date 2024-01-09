VIDEO: Powerful winds push Decatur County home off foundation

Powerful winds damaged a home northwest of Bainbridge Tuesday morning.

A family of four was inside the mobile home when it was pushed off its foundation.

Watch the video above for a closer look at the damage.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Powerful winds brought damage to Southwest Georgia. I'm AJ Douglas in Decatur County just outside of Bainbridge.

Neighbors here on John Sam Road are figuring out what's next after the storm pushed one home off its foundation!

Most of us may have heard the powerful winds of the storm throughout the night.

Around 11:25 Tuesday morning, those winds were strong enough to tilt this mobile home off balance while a family of four was still inside!

While the renters here declined to go on camera, they told me they took shelter in the bathroom until the winds died down.

The wind was so strong, it blew pieces of the home into a nearby tree.

The family tells me they're still putting the pieces together to find emergency housing.

The Red Cross and Salvation Army are already working to help.