VIDEO: Georgia's fire season runs February to May; see the damage already done in Decatur County

Georgia's fire season runs February to May.

Decatur County Fire responded to four incidents of brush fires throughout the county within a 24 window this past weekend.

Watch the video to see the damage done and find out how you can safely start fires on your property.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Brush fire season has ignited a mix of emotions after a recent surge in fires in Decatur County,

"It could have taken our homes everything,” said co-owner of Skeeter Creek Automotive.

Hearing how a Saturday afternoon spent with family transitioned to neighbors watching their business burn in flames.

"We got a phone call from our neighbor that said a lady said our shop was exploding,” said Heidt.

Heidt is talking about how a brush fire quickly spread to her business where chemicals, gasoline and oxygen tanks were stored.

"There were eight fire trucks. There was forestry. There were people. It was just unreal. It just went up in flames,” according to Heidt.

The Decatur County Fire department was called to four incidents of brush fires throughout the county within a 24 window this past weekend. Fire department engineer, Tyler Dalton, explains that the drop in humidity paired with rises in gusty winds played a major factor. "That causes that fire to get pushed and spread very rapidly,” said Dalton.

WATCH CHIEF METEOROLOGIST CASANOVA NURSE'S ANALYSIS OF THE SITUATION

Chief Meteorologist explains the wildfire risk in the Big Bend and South Georgia

If you plan on burning outdoors, Dalton said:

You need a permit.

Burn at least 50 feet away from a building and at least 100 feet away from a wooded area.

Make sure you have a pressurized water source on standby.

As for what happened here on Saturday?

"It does appear that it started from a brush pile and then that high wind that we were having caused it to spread up and into the shop,” said Dalton.

Heidt tells me the biggest hit isn't just the loss of their shop but also a customer's newly refurbished 1973 charger was destroyed by the flames.

"The shop upset him but the car.. That's really what's got to him,” according to Heidt.

As Georgia's fire season runs February through May, Heidt is sending this message to everyone:

"Make sure it's completely out.because you can lose a lot more than just a shop,” said Heidt.

Heidt told me she and her husband plan to pay their customer and friend for the cost of the car lost in the fire.

Find tips while burning during brush fire season by going here.

