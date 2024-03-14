VIDEO: Flint River flooding parts of Bainbridge; see when the highest water is expected

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — A flood warning is in effect for the Flint River in Bainbridge and Decatur County. The National Weather Service said moderate flooding is forecast as we head into the weekend. In the warning, the NWS said:

At 27.0 feet, flooding begins to expand across the boat basin area of the east bank of the river in Bainbridge. National Weather Service

Thursday morning, the river sat at just over 26.6 feet. The river is expected to rise and crest at 27.3 feet Friday evening. This crest compares to a previous crest of 27.2 feet in March of 1971.

The City of Bainbridge posted photos from the situation Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service said at 27 feet, the river makes docks and parking areas near the river inaccessible. North of Bainbridge, water will cross Riverdale Drive. At this height, the NWS said several residences in the Riverdale Subdivision will be isolated.

The water is expected to fall below flood stage late Monday morning.