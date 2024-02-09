VIDEO: Dance class designed to combat leading killer in Decatur County

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Decatur County, according to Georgia Rural Health.

February is American Heart month.

Watch the story how a major health scare empowered a man to put his heart health first.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors are dancing their way to healthier hearts.

Hear how a major health scare empowered a man to put his heart health first.

“Well, my wife passed away, and I had just had a heart attack before she passed away,” said Bruse Wagner, a member of the Bainbridge YMCA.

He's known as a bit of a social butterfly among the silver sneakers crowd here at the Bainbridge YMCA.

Wagner told how becoming a member two years ago has made a big impact on his physical health.

“I’ve got better balance. I’ve got better strength. I can get up out of a chair without even thinking about it now,” according to Wagner. “Before I had to put my hands on both sides of the chair and help myself out of the chair.”

February is American Heart month. Now, the Y is hosting a month long of dance classes geared towards fixing a big problem: heart disease.

I did some research and found it's the leading cause of death in Decatur County, according to Georgia Rural Health.

Fitness instructors like Leslie Earnest are pulling Bainbridge neighbors to the dance floor to get those hearts pumping.

“Adults can come and they can feel safe. It’s no pressure. They can feel safe,” said Earnest.

It’s reported that almost 18% of Decatur county neighbors do not have health insurance.

So the free line dancing class held on Monday’s this month is a step in the right direction

“It’s all about getting moving. Getting your heart healthy again.. And starting small,” said Earnest.

Wagner said the Y helped him turn his life around.

His advice to others when it comes to building a healthy heart?

“Eat healthier for one thing. My daughter watches over me. She fixes foods that are a lot healthier than what I used to eat all the time.. I like my food fried,” said Wagner.

Find a schedule of the Y’s heart health dance classes here.

Also, plan to look out for dance performances around the city in the future.

