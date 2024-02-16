VIDEO: Bainbridge coaches helping neighborhood kids score on and off the field

Myles Thomas said he has gratitude to those who pushed him, and he works to motivate those following in his footsteps during longer visits in his hometown.

Coaches are helping neighborhood kids score on and off the field.

"When you're coaching kids you're not just a coach; you may be a father figure because some of them may not have fathers at home,” said Lee Thomas, a coach for First City Bank team.

A longtime coach gets the satisfaction of watching past mentees succeed in a big way.

"They had one basketball court and it was at Bishop Bottom. They didn't have the facilities that you see today,” said Lee.

Lee is a New Yorker that picked up and moved to Bainbridge in 1996.

He decided to begin coaching back in 2004. He soon learned there was a deeper meaning behind that title.

"It's not about wins and losses. It's about teaching young men and young ladies the opportunity to come together and play together so they can conquer things in the world,” according to Lee.

Myles Thomas is a professional basketball player who calls Bainbridge home.

"It's kind of a reminiscing moment for me.. When I come back home. Just come back and do the same things that I did in high school that led me to where I'm at now,” said Myles Thomas, professional basketball player, Wyndham Basketball Club.

Myles said he has gratitude to those that pushed him and works to motivate those following in his footsteps during longer visits in his hometown.

"Making it easier for them with my experiences of which way not to go or which way could be better for them,” Myles.

The University of San Diego reports that youth sports have positive impacts on a child's physical and emotional health along with their academic well being.

Sports program supervisor for Bainbridge Decatur County Recreation Authority, James Lodman Jr. tells me he agrees with those reports.

"With the demand and you having to get up and go to practice and be on time for this and that gets you ready for real life,” said Lodman Jr.

Myles and Lodman played for coach Lee in the past.

Myles is off to Australia fulfilling his own dreams.

Lodman has returned home to support the new generation of coaches as they mentor local kids.

"All these young men played for me at one time so when I see them doing good.. It makes me feel great,” said Lee.

Parents are invited to visit play-Bainbridge to learn more about local sports activities for kids.

