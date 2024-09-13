VIDEO: Bainbridge authorities respond as school threats escalate

There was a juvenile arrest ealier this week unrealted to social media threats made to school system.

Spring Creek Charter Academy latest school to receive threats.

Neighbors in the Bainbridge neighborhood are trying to cope as this community marks day three of threats made to schools here.

When it rains it pours.. When it comes down to a series of school threats.. It's been coming down on teachers, parents and students all week.

Thursday Spring Creek charter academy was the latest school impacted after principal Heather Worsley said the school got an email claiming there will be a bomb on campus.

Decatur County sheriff's office, Decatur county fire department, Georgia Emergency Management and homeland security agency and Georgia Bureau of investigations all responded.

"We feel confident that the threat is not directly related to Spring Creek because there's so many other places it's shared through,” said Decatur County sheriff, Wiley Griffin.

Wiley confirms that schools in the Bainbridge area have not been exempt to the social media threats to schools impacting neighboring counties.

"We traced the threat back [and] that same threat had been circulating statewide,” according to Griffin.

Griffin said Decatur county school peace officers have been investigating school threats since September 6 which resulted in the arrest of a 14-year-old student.Decatur County school district says this arrest is separate from the social media threats that has taken place this week.

Releasing a statement that reads in part quote

"Decatur County Schools is not at liberty to discuss details associated with a minor who is arrested. However, we can state that when students are arrested, we follow steps that can lead to the expulsion of a student and/or other alternative educational options."

"We are going to take every threat seriously no matter who it came from,” according to Griffin.

Decatur County Board of Education has kept parents informed through social media post and statements released on the school district's website stating -

"We are unable to comment on any current cases that are under investigation. We can reiterate to everyone in the Bearcat Family that there has been no weapon found on any campus."

Police are asking for parents to remain vigilant by warning their kids of the consequences of participating in school threats.

"It's not going to be tolerated. We have zero tolerance for that. Just speaking about a threat when it becomes a joke can become a felony.. And basically ruin the rest of their lives,” said Griffin.

Police encourage community members to always report threats big or small.

Spring Creek students and staff are expected to return to campus Friday pending police investigation.